MadBum gets opening day start on mound for Diamondbacks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Madison Bumgarner will make his second straight opening day start for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they travel to face the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said on Sunday the four-time All-Star would lead the rotation despite a rough 2020 season. He finished last season with a 1-4 record and 6.48 ERA. He’ll be followed in the rotation by Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver. Bumgarner signed an $85 million, five-year deal with the D-backs before the 2020 season.