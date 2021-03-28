Arizona reports 544 more COVID-19 cases with 6 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 554 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 839,888 cases and 16,918 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 3.2 million vaccine doses have been administered to Arizonans with 1.2 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday morning. Slightly more than 2 million Arizonans _ 28.4% of the state’s population _ have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, health officials said the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 562 on Saturday _ the lowest number since Oct. 3.