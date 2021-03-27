Weber State scores 50-yard TD on final play, beats NAU

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Randall Johnson completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Justin Malone on the last play of the game to give Weber State a 28-23 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats snapped the game-winning play with 2 seconds left. Johnson rolled right and threw the ball into a pack of four receivers and five defenders on the right side of the end zone with the 6-foot-4 Malone winning the battle. The Lumberjacks took a 23-22 lead with 17 seconds left on Keondre Wudtee’s 1-yard keeper that capped a 14-play drive that started the drive at its 5 and took up nearly four minutes.