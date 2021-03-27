Navajo Nation extends, loosens its health order on COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has extended and loosened a health order intended to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials said the daily curfew hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. MDT while businesses can remain open until 9 p.m. MDT daily under the latest “safer at home” order issued Friday.

Officials said the order also includes provisions allowing outdoor “drive-in” gatherings in which people remain in their vehicles, park at least six feet from other vehicles, and wear masks.

The tribe on Saturday reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death, increasing its pandemic totals to 30,052 cases and 1,246 deaths.