Kessel hat trick lifts Coyotes past Sharks 4-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel posted his seventh career hat trick and Adin Hill made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes won their third straight game with a 4-0 win over San Jose. Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for the Coyotes, who tied St. Louis for fourth place in the West Division with 37 points. Kessel, with his seventh career hat trick, took over the team lead with 14 goals and has five in his last three games. Keller’s assist put him one point ahead of Conor Garland with 37 points.