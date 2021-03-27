Flagstaff council objects to Ducey order on mask mandates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff City Council is casting a critical eye on Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order barring local governments from enforcing mask-wearing mandates to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The council on Friday issued a statement saying it doesn’t plan to rescind the city’s proclamation requiring mask-wearing but won’t enforce it while studying Ducey’s order Thursday. His order also lifted the state’s own remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events.

The Flagstaff council’s statement said Ducey’s order is contrary to the best interest of public health and erodes local control. Arizona on Saturday reported 776 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.