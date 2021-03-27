Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut

Jay Bruce returned to the major leagues, making the New York Yankees’ roster at the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts. Atlanta added third baseman Pablo Sandoval, infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones to its major league roster. The Chicago Cubs told infielder Eric Sogard he will be added. Detroit, having already told pitcher Julio Teheran he will be on the roster, informed pitcher Derek Holland he will be added and decided to pay a $100,000 retention bonus to keep pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.