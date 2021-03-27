6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a small plane heading for Arizona has crashed in the northern Mexico border states of Sonora, killing six people and injuring another. The Cessna had taken off from the city of Hermosillo in Sonora on a flight to Tucson, Arizona, when it crashed Saturday. The dead included a Sonora state government economic development official, Leonardo Ciscomani. The pilot was also among the dead. The Sonora state prosecutors’ office says the cause of the crash was is investigation.