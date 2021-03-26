Twins coach Mike Bell, brother of Reds manager, dies at 46

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has died of kidney cancer. He was 46. He’s the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell. The Twins planned to play their exhibition game as scheduled Friday night, at the request of Bell’s family to take the field in his honor. Mike Bell is survived by his wife and three children. He had surgery in January to remove a growth that was discovered earlier that month. He spent one season with the Twins. Prior to that, he had 13 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in player development. Bell played briefly for the Cincinnati Reds in 2000.