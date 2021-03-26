Scott thinks Pac-12’s NCAA run will bode well for future

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is in Indianapolis this weekend to see Oregon State, Oregon, Southern California and UCLA attempt to advance in the NCAA Tournament. It will be Scott’s final tournament after he announced earlier this year he would be leaving at the end of June. It is the first time in 20 years and fourth time overall that the conference has had four teams reach the Sweet 16. But the Pac-12 is the first to have four teams seeded fourth or worse reach this stage.