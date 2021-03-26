Reds release former NL batting champ Strange-Gordon

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have released former National League batting champ Dee Strange-Gordon. He was a a non-roster invitee who was brought in to audition at shortstop. But his chances were hurt by the Reds’ decision to move Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop, and also by good spring performances from versatile infielders Jonathan India and Alex Blandino. Strange-Gordon, who spent the last three, mostly injury-plagued seasons with Seattle, hit .281 in 12 spring training games with four RBIs and four stolen bases.