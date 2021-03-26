Proposed Arizona mine passes federal regulatory hurdle

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The proposed Rosemont Mine in Arizona has passed one federal regulatory hurdle after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided that the project no longer needs a Clean Water Act permit. The federal agency said Wednesday that the mine is not covered by the Clean Water Act because of Trump administration changes to federal rules that govern which streams receive regulatory control. The decision still does not permit the mine to be built. Other legal hurdles remain before the $2 billion project can begin southeast of Tucson. The ruling overturns previous determinations by the agency that it had authority to regulate mine discharges under the Clean Water Act.