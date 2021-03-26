Paul, Ayton lead Suns past Raptors for 30th victory

TAMPA , Fla. (AP) — Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton each scored 19 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Toronto Raptors 104-100 on Friday night despite not making a field goal in the last 3:50. Paul and Devin Booker converted four free throws in the final 42 seconds. Booker had 16 points to help the Suns improve to 30-14. Paul also had eight assists, and Ayton had nine rebounds and two blocks — the last block on Siakam in the final minutes. Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, and Fred VanVleet had 22 points. They fell two days after beating Denver to end a nine-game losing streak.