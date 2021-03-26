News outlet Indian Country Today has new a owner: itself

PHOENIX (AP) — Indigenous news organization Indian Country Today has changed ownership. The National Congress of American Indians on Friday transferred its interests in the outlet to IndiJ Public Media, a newly incorporated Arizona nonprofit. Indian Country Today has operated as an independent limited liability company under NCAI since 2017, when the Oneida Indian Nation donated the outlet to the country’s oldest and largest tribal organization. It will now operate as an independent company. NCAI President Fawn Sharp called the move an “exciting time for Indian Country Today to become fiscally independent and to continue its tradition of an autonomous free press.” Indian Country Today is headquartered at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.