Los Angeles Angels release veterans Jon Jay, Jesse Chavez

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have released outfielder Jon Jay and right-hander Jesse Chavez. The Angels made the moves Friday as they trim their roster for opening day. Jay and Chavez both signed minor league deals with invitations to spring training last month. The 36-year-old Jay batted 2 for 29 in 15 spring training games, while the 37-year-old Chavez had a 14.54 ERA in five appearances. Jay’s departure means Juan Lagares is increasingly likely to make the Angels’ opening day roster as a backup outfielder.