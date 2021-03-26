Dvorak scores twice, Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored twice to lift the Arizona Coyotes over the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Nick Schmaltz, Dryden Hunt and Phil Kessel also scored for Arizona, and Adin Hill stopped 20 shots. The win moved the Coyotes within two points of St. Louis for fourth place in the West Division. Tomas Hertl and Patrick Marleau scored for San Jose. Marleau’s goal was the 564th of his career, tying him with Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk for 23rd in league history. Martin Jones stopped 23 shots. The teams meet again Saturday night in Glendale.