Arizona reports 571 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 571 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations remained fairly stable.

There were 626 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient rooms as of Thursday, down from 628 as of Wednesday but only a fraction of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the state’s pandemic totals increased to 838,558 cases and 16,898 deaths.

The additional cases reported Friday was four times as many as on Thursday but Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks.