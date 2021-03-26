Arizona GOP wants felony for protesters who damage statues

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year’s wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters by trying to make it a felony to damage any public or private monument. Rep. John Kavanagh supported his proposal at a Senate committee hearing Thursday by saying public monuments are a statement by the community that demand more protection. Democrats call Kavanagh’s an effort to criminalize protests against pro-slavery statues. The House passed Kavanagh’s proposal on a party-line vote opposed by minority Democrats last month and it now awaits action in the GOP-controlled Senate.