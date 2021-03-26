2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week

NEW YORK (AP) — Two major league players and two staff members were positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 13,978 tests, a 0.03% positive rate. There have been 17 positive tests — 12 for players, five for staff — among 72,751 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.02%. The positive tests were among 11 of the 30 teams. Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 33 positive tests — 25 players, eight staff — among 78,227 tests, a positive rate of 0.04%. The positive tests were among 18 teams.