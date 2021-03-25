Tingler taps Darvish as Padres’ opening day starter

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler says right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to start opening day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old Darvish was obtained from the Chicago Cubs along with catcher Victor Caratini on Dec. 29 in exchange for Zach Davies and four prospects. Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for 2020 after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA. Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to follow Darvish in the rotation. He won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award.