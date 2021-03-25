Arizona State Fair is moving to another location this year

PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s Arizona State Fair will be moving away from the fairgrounds in Phoenix to a temporary new location at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler. Dates still are being finalized, but the fair usually is held October. Last year’s fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fairgrounds are currently being used for a vaccination site operated by Banner Health. The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board voted Thursday to approve the fair’s move to Wild Horse Pass. Earlier in the day, fair officials toured the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and then hosted a public meeting.