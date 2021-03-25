RHP Jimmy Nelson earns job with Dodgers after missing 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy Nelson has earned a job with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after missing last season due to a back injury. The Dodgers selected the 31-year-old pitcher to the 40-man roster and he signed a contract that pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. Nelson allowed an unearned run over seven innings in four spring training appearances, giving up four hits and holding batters to a .160 average. He struck out nine and walked one. Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but they said July 6 he needed lower back surgery.