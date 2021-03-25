Reds’ India impresses in spring, could be ready for breakout

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India might be forcing his way onto the big league roster and even a starting spot in the infield thanks to an impressive spring performance. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Florida is showing why he was such a highly regarded prospect a few seasons ago. Through his first 17 spring games, he hit .333 with four doubles and two homers. He’s one of several players producing good exhibition results, including veteran pitchers Adam Wainwright, Kenta Maeda and Jake Arrieta.