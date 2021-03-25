Phoenix police arrest a man in fatal shooting of his friend

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend. They say 22-year-old Tyrelle Dominique was taken into custody Thursday and booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of murder. According to police, 21-year-old Anthony Ayala-Berumen was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a man later identified as Dominique called 911 to report shooting his friend. A possible motive for the shooting remains unclear and police say their investigation is ongoing.