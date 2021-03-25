GOP bills would limit civilians on police review panels

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation backed by law enforcement groups that would sharply limit the ability of civilians to sit on police review boards has sailed through an Arizona Senate committee over opposition from minority Democrats. They argued the proposals could undercut efforts to boost police accountability. One measure approved by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee limits civilians on police investigation and discipline boards by requriing two-thirds of members to be sworn officers. Another would require civilians to attend a police academy or take 80 hours of state-certified police training to sit on a civilian review board.