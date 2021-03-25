Arizona sheriff tries to head off contempt of court hearing

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is trying to stave off a possible civil contempt of court hearing in the same racial profiling case that led to contempt rulings against his predecessor, Joe Arpaio. Penzone urged a judge against holding a contempt hearing over the sheriff’s backlog of more than 1,700 internal affairs cases. Each case takes an average of 500 days to complete. Penzone has said his suggestions for fixing the problem were rejected. Opposing attorneys argued Penzone is out of compliance with a requirement that internal investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which operation within the agency handles the cases.