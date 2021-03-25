3 arrested in killing of married couple in eastern Sierra

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say three people have been arrested in connection with the killings of a married couple found slain last year on a remote stretch of U.S. 395 in the eastern Sierra Nevada. The bodies of William Adrian Larsen and Yesenia Larsen were discovered November 9 on the shoulder of the highway by a state snowplow driver clearing the lanes just north of the tiny community of Bridgeport. The couple lived in Burbank, near Los Angeles. Authorities say the three defendants were former business associates of William Larsen.