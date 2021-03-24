Tatis feeling better, could return soon to Padres lineup

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was feeling better a day after coming out of a game due to discomfort in his left shoulder, leaving the San Diego Padres and their fans breathing easier. Manager Jayce Tingler says Tatis was even lobbying to get into the Padres’ game against the Giants on Wednesday night. The electrifying shortstop could be back in the lineup in the next day or so. and $340 million. Tatis walked off the field a day earlier after fielding a ground ball and making a one-hop throw to first.