Small plane crashes in southern New Mexico; 3 aboard injured

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the three people aboard a single-engine plane suffered minor injuries when it crashed Wednesday south of Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico. Cause of the crash at 1:30 a.m. was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration which said the plane was on a flight from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona. No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.