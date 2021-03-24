Skip to Content

Pima County authorities investigating man’s suspicious death

Updated
Last updated today at 6:50 am
6:32 am AP - Arizona NewsTop Stories

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the Tucson area. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responding Monday to a call about a man having breathing troubles found him with signs of trauma.

The man was identified Tuesday as 49-year-old Kevin Lawrence. Authorities say determination of cause of death awaits autopsy results. Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is ongoing and no immediate arrest was made.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content