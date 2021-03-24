Pima County authorities investigating man’s suspicious death

Pima County authorities investigating man’s suspicious deathUpdated
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the Tucson area. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responding Monday to a call about a man having breathing troubles found him with signs of trauma.
The man was identified Tuesday as 49-year-old Kevin Lawrence. Authorities say determination of cause of death awaits autopsy results. Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is ongoing and no immediate arrest was made.