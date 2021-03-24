Mother of man fatally shot by Mesa police files $15M claim

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot last September by Mesa police has filed a $15 million claim against the city, alleging that officers killed her unarmed her son without reason and failed to provide him medical assistance after he was fatally wounded. A Police Department spokeswoman said the department could not comment on the claim because it involves potential litigation. The claim was submitted on behalf of Ana Sandoval, the mother of 21-year-old Angel Benitez. Police previously said Benitez was in a parked stolen car when he was shot by officers who perceived a threat as he dropped his hands out of view.