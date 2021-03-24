Mississippi Lottery Corp. president set to retire June 30

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation says he’s retiring June 30. Tom Shaheen was hired in May 2019 and started work the following month. The corporation started selling lottery tickets in November 2019. That was just over a year after Mississippi legislators voted to join the majority of other states that offer the games of chance. Shaheen had worked for lotteries in North Carolina and New Mexico and other states before moving to Mississippi. The board says it intends to hire a new president before Shaheen’s departure.