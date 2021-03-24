House panel OK’s tighter school sex education rules

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona parents would have to opt-in to specific discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation or HIV in sex education classes under a proposal approved by a House committee. Schools would also be barred from providing any instruction before 5th grade under the bill advanced Wednesday over opposition from minority Democrats. Republican Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix says her proposal is designed to give parents more oversight of what their children are being taught and shield young children from inappropriate material. Democrats argued it is an attack on LGBTQ students and puts young students at risk of abuse by barring instruction on topics like “good touch-bad touch.”