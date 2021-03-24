Evan Fournier hits winner, Magic beat Suns 112-111

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored the last of his 21 points on a driving layup over Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 6.4 seconds left and the Orlando Magic beat the Suns 112-111 on Wednesday night. Suns star Devin Booker made two free throws with 19.4 seconds left to give Phoenix a one-point lead, but missed a reverse layup attempt just before the horn. The loss ended Phoenix’s road winning streak at seven, its longest since 2006-07. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, and rookie Chuma Okeke made all six of his shots en route to a career-best 17 points. Chris Paul scored eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Phoenix. Booker finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.