Arizona women in 1st Sweet 16 since ’98 after win over BYU

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona is going to the women’s NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since coach Adia Barnes was a player for the Wildcats in 1998. Aari McDonald had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Arizona beat BYU 52-46 in the Mercado Region. The Wildcats finally went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas with 3:47 left. That was soon after a 3 by McDonald, the second-team All-American who sealed the game in the closing seconds with a steal and breakaway layup. Co-West Coast Conference player of the year Shaylee Gonzales had 16 points for BYU.