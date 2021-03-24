Skip to Content

Arizona panel advances measure cutting Proposition 208 taxes

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has advanced a measure that would let successful business owners avoid paying a 3.5% income tax hike approved by voters last year to boost school funding. Republicans on the House Commerce Committee advanced the bill in a party-line vote Wednesday. The measure would eliminate a third or more of the funding from last year’s Proposition 208, which boosted taxes on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples. The bill would affect the owners of certain types of businesses that don’t pay corporate taxes. Instead, their profits are taxed through the owner’s income tax returns. 

Associated Press

