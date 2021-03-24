Arizona governor says no beef over rejected fed vaccine site

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says there is no turf war after Arizona rejected a proposed federal government-supported COVID-19 vaccine site.

The Republican governor says working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on setting up a community vaccine center in Pima County would not be as efficient as simply allocating more doses to the state.

The decision has drawn some criticism from Pima County, where officials voted unanimously for the federal site.

The issue somewhat overshadowed Ducey’s touting Wednesday of Arizona officially expanding vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older.

Newly available appointments this week at state-run sites in Phoenix and Tucson were snapped up within 20 minutes.