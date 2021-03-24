5 dogs found dead in Tucson home, dozens of others rescued

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say about 45 dogs have been rescued from a Tucson home where five other canines were found dead. Pima County officials say the animals were taken from the home after a welfare check. They say many of the dogs were only in fair condition. Most of the puppies were showing signs of upper respiratory infections and one puppy had open wounds. Authorities say the conditions in the home were unsanitary with an extreme build-up of waste. They have talked to the woman who owns the home, but her name hasn’t been released. The Pima Animal Care Center is evaluating the animals. They will not immediately be available for adoption.