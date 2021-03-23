Suns stay hot, Heat struggle again as Phoenix rolls, 110-100

MIAMI (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points and the Phoenix Suns stretched their road winning streak to seven games by beating the slumping Miami Heat 110-100. Deandre Ayton scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Suns. Former Heat forward Jae Crowder had 13 for the Suns and Mikal Bridges scored 12. Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 25 points, while Bam Adebayo scored 16 and Jimmy Butler added 14. Miami has dropped four consecutive games.