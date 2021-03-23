Pima County authorities investigating man’s suspicious death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death in Tucson. Pima County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded Monday afternoon to a call about a man having breathing troubles. They say when deputies arrived, the man was found with signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead. The man was identified Tuesday as 49-year-old Kevin Lawrence. Authorities say the cause of death has yet to be determined, pending the results of an autopsy. Sheriff’s officials say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in the case yet.