Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited a spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play on Tuesday. Tatis fielded a grounder, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer. The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday. The superstar has been slowed this spring by flu-like symptoms. He also jarred himself with a headfirst dive into home plate during a game on March 13.