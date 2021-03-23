Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. It was the third consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death. The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,010 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.