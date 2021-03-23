Intel announces Arizona expansion as chipmaker seeks footing

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Intel says it will build two new factories in Arizona and outsource more of its production as a new CEO looks to turn around the struggling chipmaker. The company said Tuesday the Arizona expansion will cost about $20 billion and create 3,000 permanent jobs as Intel builds a foundry business to provide chips for other firms. Intel dominated chipmaking for decades but has stumbled lately with delays in its development of a next-generation chip-making process already in use by major Taiwan supplier TSMC. It has struggled adapt to the shift from personal computers to mobile devices since Apple released its game-changing iPhone more than a decade ago.