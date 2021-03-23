D-backs pitcher Gallen has hairline fracture in forearm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen has a hairline fracture in his right forearm, casting more doubt on his ability to open the season on the active roster. The 25-year-old Gallen hurt his forearm after getting jammed while taking batting practice nearly two weeks ago. Gallen said the injury doesn’t affect most of his pitches, but he feels some discomfort when throwing his curveball. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn’t sure how much time Gallen will miss. The right-hander is still allowed to play catch and the injury will continue to be evaluated.