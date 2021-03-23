Coyotes rally, then win shootout to stop Avs’ winning streak

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel and Lawson Crouse rallied Arizona with goals in the third period, Christian Dvorak got the shootout clincher and the Coyotes beat Colorado 5-4, ending the Avalanche’s seven-game winning streak. Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes in the shootout. Joonas Donskoi scored for the Avalanche, but Nathan McKinnon missed wide right against Adin Hill, who stopped 35 shots as Arizona rallied from a 4-2 deficit. The Coyotes killed off a penalty on Schmaltz in the extra period, with Hill making two outstanding saves during the power play.