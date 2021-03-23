Arizona bill banning abortion for genetic issues in trouble

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican member of the Arizona House says she can’t support a proposal that would make it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to perform an abortion because the fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome. Rep. Regina Cobb’s decision Tuesday could end the effort to enact the wide-ranging anti-abortion proposal bill as it is currently written. That’s because Republicans hold just a one-vote House majority and Democrats appear solidy opposed. Cobb says the measure already passed by the Senate forces women to carry a fetus that can’t survive.