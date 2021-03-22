Rangers’ Leclerc to miss extended time with elbow issue

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers are expecting to be without one-time closer José Leclerc for an extended time because of right elbow soreness. It’s the latest setback for a bullpen already missing another key late-inning piece for at least two months. General manager Chris Young sys Leclerc reported the soreness after a recent outing. The right-hander has returned to Texas to be evaluated. Leclerc missed all but the first week of the 2020 season because of a shoulder injury. Reliever Jonathan Hernandez will miss at least two months because of an elbow ligament sprain.