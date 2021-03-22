Number of Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases surpasses 30,000

The Navajo Nation has reported nine new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic past 30,000. The latest numbers released Sunday bring the tribe’s pandemic total to 30,0007 confirmed cases. The number of known deaths remains 1,233. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain. Tribal President Jonathan Nez reiterated in a statement the importance of getting vaccinated. However, he says those who are vaccinated should not take vacations or hold large in-person gatherings with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants.