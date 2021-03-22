Avalanche win 7th straight, rout Coyotes 5-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche won their seventh game in a row by beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-1. Philipp Grubauer, playing in his 200th NHL game, stopped 24 shots for Colorado. In net throughout the winning streak, Grubauer set a career high with his 19th victory of the season. Joonas Donskoi scored two late goals, including an empty-netter. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Avalanche. Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored late in the third period, his first goal of the season.