Suns roll past LeBron-less Lakers for 111-94 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had 26 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers 111-94. The Lakers were playing without 17-time All-Star LeBron James for just the second time this season. They fell to 0-2 in his absence. James suffered a high ankle sprain in a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and is expected to miss significant time. Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 23 points. Phoenix has won 17 of its last 21 games.